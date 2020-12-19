Hokies crush Coppin State in Cassell Coliseum

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - Virginia Tech (6-1) swished home 20 three-pointers on Saturday night to punish the visiting Eagles, 97-57. It is the second-most triples the Hokies have ever hit in a single game in school history.

Nahiem Alleyne and Jalen Cone each scored 18 points on the evening, whiles shooting a combined 10-of-20 from beyond the arc. Keve Aluma (12) and Hunter Cattoor (11) also contributed double-digit points.

Mike Young and company will play one final non-conference contest on Monday when Longwood University visits at 8 p.m.