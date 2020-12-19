Louisiana’s newest congressman hospitalized with COVID-19

MONROE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s newest congressman has been admitted to a hospital a day after announcing that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Andrew Bautsch tells The News-Star that Republican Luke Letlow was admitted Saturday as a precaution and is being monitored. Bautsch also said he has COVID-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Letlow was elected earlier this month to the 5th District seat representing northeast and central Louisiana. He is scheduled to be sworn in next month.