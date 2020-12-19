McDowell County Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrest
JOLO, W.Va., (WVVA) Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office conducted an arrest warrant in the Jolo area of McDowell County.
Upon executing the warrant deputies found a quantity of drugs, firearms and money. A Clara Danielle McClanahan DOB: 04-21-1993 of Jolo WV (near Bradshaw) was arrested and charged with Possession with intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver a schedule III controlled substance and Maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance.
She was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and a bond of $50,000 was set. She was able to make bond and is currently out awaiting trial.