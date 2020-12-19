No. 14 Terp women rout James Madison with 3 double-doubles

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ashley Owusu scored 19 points, three teammates had a double-double and No. 14 Maryland rolled to a 101 59 win over James Madison. Reserve Faith Masonius scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, both career highs, for the Terrapins (5-1). All five starters were in double figures with Chloe Bidding scoring 17 with 10 boards and sophomore Mimi Collins scoring 14 with a career-high 11 rebounds for her first double-double. Maryland trailed 19-16 after one quarter. Peyton McDaniel scored 14 points for James Madison. The game was added on Thursday. On Friday, it was announced Maryland’s game on Wednesday with No. 17 Ohio State had been postponed