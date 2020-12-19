Pippen Jr. scores 25, leads Vanderbilt over Radford 59-50

NASHVILLE (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. matched his career high with 25 points and Vanderbilt beat Radford 59-50. Vanderbilt assistant coach Adam Mazarei filled in for head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who was in North Carolina attending his father’s funeral. Vanderbilt (3-1) took the lead for good with about a minute left in the first half, and stretched it to 12 points midway through the second. The Commodores didn’t make a field goal for nearly six minutes, allowing Radford to pull to 52-48 with 2:24 remaining. Chyree Walker scored 15 points and Shaquan Jules had 12 for the Highlanders (3-5).