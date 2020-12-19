Sheriff: Man arrested on cross-country trip with girl, 12

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A self-proclaimed pedophilia advocate who once ran for political office in Virginia has been arrested by authorities who said they caught him flying across country with a 12-year-old girl. The Fresno County, California, sheriff said Saturday that 40-year-old Nathan Larson had met the girl online and persuaded the girl to run away from home recently. Authorities said the two boarded a plane bound Monday for Washington, D.C., and were stopped on a Denver layover. Officials say the girl was not injured and has been reunited with her family in California. Larson is a Virginia resident who ran and lost a 2017 campaign for the state’s House of Delegates.