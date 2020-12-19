Vehicle goes 200 feet over embankment on Coalfields Expressway, search underway for a possible second passenger

SOPHIA, W.Va. (WVVA) Crews are searching for a possible second passenger after a car went 200 feet over an embankment on the Coalfields Expressway.



An injured woman was spotted on the road by another driver. Right now, first responders have not ruled out the possibility of a second person in the car at the bottom of the hill.



At this hour, crews are in the process of attempting to reach the vehicle.



Sophia Area and Sophia City fire departments, JanCare Ambulance, Coal City Fire Dept., and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department are all on scene.



Traffic is down to one lane coming from Mullens to Beckley, but is flowing normally in the South-bound lane.



