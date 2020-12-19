W. Virginia spent little on masks, gloves in early pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia was the last state to report a coronavirus case and spent sparsely on medical gear. An Associated Press analysis shows that in the early months of the pandemic, the state spent less than $3.6 million on N95 masks, gloves and other equipment. The nationwide review found states spent more than $7 billion overall in a race for precious supplies. West Virginia bought no ventilators and mostly spent on masks, googles and gloves. A pricey order for N95 masks costing nearly $6 each was placed the day the governor announced a stay-at-home order in March.