Will Sunday’s cold front impact your outdoor plans?

High pressure is anchored off the Virginia coastline Saturday evening, as a cold front continues to press closer to our region from the west. Both systems are allowing clouds to increase in coverage and thicken across the two Virginias.

The clouds have kept most spots from reaching the 40 degree threshold we have been waiting to get back to for so long. However, with more clouds and moisture across the viewing area, temperatures will actually struggle to drop tonight.

Low temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s through the Saturday overnight hours.

The cold front will push slowly into our viewing area Saturday night and linger through the day on Sunday. The system will not have a lot of moisture with it, but we could see spotty rain/snow showers to start your Sunday morning.

No reason to cancel any Sunday outdoor plans. Spotty rain and snow showers should wind down by Sunday afternoon.

Although we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day on Saturday, high temperatures should climb into the 40s by the afternoon.

Lows temperatures into Sunday night will fall into the low-mid 30s, with mostly cloudy skies.

The first part of the upcoming work week will be filled with two brief shots at wintry weather. We are also looking at the possibility of a "White Christmas" as well. Check out your full 10-day forecast tonight at 6 and 11 on WVVA NEWS (NBC).