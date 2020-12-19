WVU claws back to beat Iowa State in Big 12 opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVVA) - Trailing at the break, the Mountaineers (7-1) turned up the intensity in the second half to squeak out a 70-65 victory over the Cyclones (1-4).

The visitors led 31-30 at the half, thanks to the sharp shooting of Penn State transfer Rasir Bolton, who finished with 25 points.

However, it was turnovers and free throws that sealed the game for No. 8 WVU late. Iowa State coughed the ball up 18 times on Friday night, which led to 23 Mountaineer points.

The Cyclones also committed 28 fouls, resulting in 37 shots from the charity stripe for Bob Huggins and company.

Deuce McBride and Derek Culver each finished with 18 points. Culver notched a double-double, adding eleven rebounds as well.

Next up for WVU is a top-ten matchup with No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday night in Lawrence.