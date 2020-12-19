WVU Tech topples NCAA opponent Morgan State

BALTIMORE, MD. (WVVA) - The Golden Bears (4-4) evened their season record on Saturday with a win over NCAA Division I Morgan State, 73-67.

WVU Tech tied a season-best effort from beyond the arc, hitting 12 three-pointers. The team shot 50 percent (24-48 FG) from the floor, on the whole.

Senior Tamon Scruggs scored a team-high 19 points, while adding six rebounds and four steals, as well. Darrin Martin notched a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists.

The Golden Bears are slated to take the court next on January 5 against University of Rio Grande.