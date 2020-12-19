Wyoming County Sheriff’s Dept. makes Christmas merry for kids in need

PINEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) The Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. was out in full force on Saturday to make house calls. But they weren't there to make any arrests, they were there for a special delivery.



"Just seeing the kids face light up...it's enjoyment for me, the county, and the whole department," said Cpl. Christian Hedinger.



In a county hit hard by the pandemic, the Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. was able to offer extra help to kids in need this Christmas through its annual Shop with a Cop program. Each child was able to fill out their own wish list.



"They say our grandkids or kids didn't have to go without something this year...it makes them feel better too," said Sheriff-elect Brad Ellison.



Sheriff-elect Brad Ellison said even some who didn't make the deadline for applications will still have presents under the tree.



"We had one come in this morning with a flyer she had seen at a pharmacy. She brought her grandson and asked if we could give anything. Even though it is past the time, we're going to make sure her grandchild has a Christmas."



While it's a chance to help kids during a difficult year, the Sheriff-elect said it's also an opportunity that under the badge, they are also just people with hearts for the community.



"We don't do this for the money, fame or glory....you have to care for the people in the community," said Sheriff-elect Ellison.

