Division champs Marshall, Buffalo meet in Camellia Bowl

Marshall and Buffalo meet in the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama on Christmas Day. Both teams won their respective divisions but lost their conference title games. The Thundering Herd won their first seven games before dropping two straight, including a 22-13 loss to UAB in the Conference USA Championship Game. Buffalo started 5-0 but fell out of the Top 25 after a 38-28 loss to Ball State for the Mid-American Conference title. Buffalo is led by running back Jaret Patterson. Freshman quarterback Grant Wells leads Marshall.