Haskins finds groove too late, Washington win streak ends

5:32 pm Virginia news from the Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins took too long to find a rhythm in a loss to Seattle that snapped Washington’s winning streak at four. The 2019 first-round draft pick threw two interceptions in the first three quarters before leading a pair of touchdown drives in a comeback effort that fell short. Haskins was starting for the first time since Week 4 because of a right calf injury to No. 1 quarterback Alex Smith. He finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards. Coach Ron Rivera lamented missed opportunities and said Smith would get the nod next week against Carolina if healthy.

Associated Press

