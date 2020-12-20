Haskins finds groove too late, Washington win streak ends

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins took too long to find a rhythm in a loss to Seattle that snapped Washington’s winning streak at four. The 2019 first-round draft pick threw two interceptions in the first three quarters before leading a pair of touchdown drives in a comeback effort that fell short. Haskins was starting for the first time since Week 4 because of a right calf injury to No. 1 quarterback Alex Smith. He finished 38 of 55 for 295 yards. Coach Ron Rivera lamented missed opportunities and said Smith would get the nod next week against Carolina if healthy.