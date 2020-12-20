Marshall accepts bid to Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, AL. (WVVA) - The Thundering Herd will meet Buffalo in the seventh-annual Camellia Bowl later this week, according to a university release.

The matchup between the Herd (7-2) and the Bulls (5-1) will come on Christmas Day at 2:30 p.m.

The two schools are former Mid-American Conference rivals, playing in the MAC East together from 1999 to 2004. Marshall has won all eight previous meetings against Buffalo, with the last one coming in October 2004.

The game will be aired on ESPN.