HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Thundering Herd recovered nicely on Sunday afternoon, earning a convincing 85-71 victory over Robert Morris.

Jannson Williams poured in a game-high 24 points, while senior Jarrod West stuffed the stat line with 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

Marshall (5-1) returns to action on Tuesday when they host UNC-Asheville at 6 p.m.