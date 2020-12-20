More students abducted in Nigeria but are quickly rescued

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police have announced that gunmen abducted more than 80 Islamic school students in northwestern Katsina state, but the pupils were quickly rescued by security forces after a fierce gun battle. The foiled abduction comes less than two days after the release of 344 schoolboys who were kidnapped in the same area on Dec. 11. The incidents have highlighted the continuing problem of insecurity in northern Nigeria. Katsina state police spokesman, Gambo Isa, said Saturday night’s attempted kidnapping took place in Dandume, about 64 kilometers (40 miles) from Kankara, the town where the earlier kidnapping of schoolboys occurred.