Sudan’s PM meets Ethiopian leader after cross-border attack

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister has met with his Ethiopian counterpart. Sunday’s meeting came as Sudanese troops advanced to reclaim border territories controlled by Ethiopian militias. Abdalla Hamdok’s office says the meeting with Abiy Ahmed took place on the sidelines of a regional summit in Djibouti. It comes just days after a cross-border attack by Ethiopian forces and militias. The attack also took place amid weekslong fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region. The Tigray fighting has pitted Ethiopian federal government against regional authorities. Tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees have fled into Sudan.