Tracking a few burst of unsettled weather for the upcoming work week

The clouds continue to be an issue for the viewing area, as an upper-level disturbance continues to reside over region Sunday evening.

We will hold on to the mostly cloudy conditions into the overnight hours, with spotty rain and snow showers remaining a possibility. Low temperatures will fall into the low-mid 30s tonight.

The Winter Solstice occurs at 5:02 AM Monday, December 21st, 2020.

Monday marks the first day of winter and it will not be a terrible day to get outdoors and enjoy it. Although we are tracking unsettled weather later in the day. Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the first half of the day.





Things will change into Monday evening, as a fast moving cold front will push into the viewing area. This will allow for scattered rain and snow showers to develop into Monday night and linger into Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will drop into the low-mid 30s on Monday night. So we could see a few slick spots into Tuesday morning. Be prepared to give yourself extra time.

We will become quite breezy into Monday night as well, with strong northwesterly flow developing behind the fast moving cold front. This will allow for upslope snow showers throughout Monday night for some of the higher elevations (Western Greenbrier and Western Pocahontas counties).

This WILL NOT be a significant winter weather event for most spots. However, the higher spots, as mentioned above, could receive 2-4" of snowfall, if not more.

We should begin to dry things out into Tuesday afternoon, with the sunshine most likely making its much needed return. Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

As far as things go for your Christmas forecast. We are tracking a strong artic cold front that will push into the viewing area.

This system will bring rainfall on Christmas Eve, but behind the frontal system will be some serious cold air. The cold air will chase the moisture and allow for snow showers to develop behind the cold front.

HOWEVER! The timing and impacts of this system are still very uncertain, as this event is still way too far out for any detailed forecast in regards to snowfall. But it is looking more likely that we will see some snow showers for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

One thing we do know is that we are going to be extremely cold Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day.

More details in your full 10-day forecast at 6 and 11 on WVVA News (NBC).