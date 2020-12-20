VHSL basketball begins Monday in Tazewell Co.

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) - The high school basketball season in Virginia might look and sound a bit different in 2020.

"The only thing that is for certain is uncertainty -- right now in today's time," Richlands boys basketball coach Fred Phillips said.

But, one thing COVID-19 hasn't taken away -- those first game jitters.

"We're excited," Richlands senior Luke Wess said. "It's been weird practicing with all the rules and regulations and stuff."

One of the biggest changes will be face coverings. They won't be required in-game, but in warmups and on the bench, everyone will be masked up.

"It's difficult. It's difficult to talk in one," Phillips said. "But, you know, if that's the only way to play -- we'll do it."

Empty gyms will also be part of the deal, to start. That's uncharted territory for everyone involved.

"We're just going to have to play as a team -- it's going to be like a scrimmage out there with no fans to give us support," Richlands senior Cade Berry said.

"We've just got to support each other and take it day by day," Wess added. "Try to win every game and don't think ahead. Just take it by the game."

Everybody is in the same boat this year, including up the road at Tazewell High School.

"Every day something changes with the mandates -- whether it's masks for practice or not," new Tazewell boys basketball coach Kondawani Ali Patterson said. "I'm just proud of the kids for showing the fortitude to fight through."

As resilient as the players have been, it's been a task to get them prepared on a limited practice schedule.

"We're doing a lot of individual work, a lot of conditioning -- just trying to make sure we get everybody into basketball shape as much as possible," Tazewell girls basketball coach Chawn Martin.

And, if they can do that, the on-court play should take care of itself.

We're going to try and play as normal [as possible]," Tazewell senior Lexi Herald said. "We're not going to see anything different -- just going to try to win."