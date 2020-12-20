West Virginia to face Tennessee in Liberty Bowl

West Virginia and Tennessee are set to face off in the Liberty Bowl on New Year’s Eve in Memphis, Tennessee. The Mountaineers (5-4) were undefeated at home, and winless on the road, this season. Tennessee (3-7) has lost seven of its last eight games. The Volunteers are led by sophomore running back Eric Gray, who was named Tennessee Mr. Football three times at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis. West Virginia’s Leddie Brown has 945 yards rushing — more than the entire team had in 2019 — and nine rushing touchdowns this season.