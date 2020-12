MEMPHIS, TN. (WVVA) - The Mountaineers have accepted a bid to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and will play Tennessee, both schools have announced.

WVU (5-4) has only met the Volunteers (3-7) once in the school's history. The Mountaineers blasted UT 40-14 in Charlotte to open the 2018 season.

This year's game is scheduled for 4 p.m. on December 31.