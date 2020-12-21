After cancellation, Army finds new bowl, will play WVU

Army coach Jeff Monken has had an emotion-packed couple of weekends. His Black Knights shut out archrival Navy at Michie Stadium and finished an undefeated eight-game home season by beating Air Force to win the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. But then, Monken had to tell his players their bowl game was canceled. Monken says he felt like he let them down after the Independence Bowl couldn’t find an opponent. But Army wasn’t left without a game for long. The seniors voted to keep practicing in case another invitation was offered and it came Monday night from the Liberty Bowl. The Black Knights will play West Virginia on Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee.