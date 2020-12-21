Army replaces Volunteers as WVU’s Liberty Bowl Opponent

(WVVA) - Neal Brown and the Mountaineers are now scheduled to face Army in next week's AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Black Knights will fill the void left by Tennessee, who dropped out of the contest on Monday afternoon, due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

Army (9-2) will enter the postseason having won seven of their last eight games. The program's two losses in 2020 are to nationally-ranked Cincinnati and Tulane.

“I have great respect for the Army football tradition and the sacrifice the Cadets make daily for our country," WVU head coach Neal Brown said in a statement. "Coach Monken and his staff have done a terrific job at West Point with 43 wins in the last five years. "

"We started the day preparing for one opponent and will end it preparing for another but that’s how crazy 2020 has been,” he concluded.

This will be the third meeting between the two teams, and the first since 1961.