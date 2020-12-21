Bluefield State College to acquire BRMC property

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) -- Bluefield State College will acquire ownership of the Bluefield Regional Medical Center property, officials announced Monday.

BSC will use the property to 'expand its Health Science programs, while Princeton Community Hospital maintains its Emergency Department and related medical services at the facility.'

“This is a new day for the people of Bluefield as well as the college,” said Bluefield State College Chairman of the Board of Governors, Rev. Garry Moore. “This underscores our commitment to the educational and economic well-being of Bluefield, Mercer County and the Two Virginias region.”

The agreement follows a collaboration from earlier this year. In September, the College and hospital signed a Memorandum of Understanding to repurpose the former BRMC facility.

“The decision by both boards represents a timely convergence of interests and needs," said Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors President James 'Rusty' Sarver. "We are delighted that Bluefield State College appreciates the campus for the asset it is.”

“Acquiring this facility permits Bluefield State to expand its campus, course offerings and student housing,” said Bluefield State President Robin Capehart.

Capehart added that the College would begin its due diligence immediately with the intention of closing on the purchase as soon as possible.

The college intends to lease back portions of the building for Princeton Community Hospital to maintain its Emergency Department and related services, according to a press release.

The sale includes nearly 68 acres, and all of the existing buildings on the BRMC campus.

