Bluefield State College to take ownership of BRMC property

BLUEFIELD, W.v. (WVVA) -- Bluefield Regional Medical Center is getting a new owner, further expanding the medical field in Mercer County, with Bluefield State College acquiring the property.

This deal has been in the works for quite some time.

It follows a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed early this year between Bluefield State College and Princeton Community Hospital to repurpose the facility.

Bluefield State College says that this opportunity will open many doors for their nursing and allied health deparments.

Current science programs with the school will also be relocating to the center, as well as the introcution of new programs to fill out this space.

There will also be some student living quarters provided at the facility, as well as a cafiteria that will be open to the community.

The college will continue to lease out the PCH Emergency Deparment that is located at Bluefield Regional Medical Center, which will also assist in the future education of B.S.C. students.

Dr. Ted Lewis, Bluefield Sate College's Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs says that this is a big step for the college and it's student body.

"The students will be allowed to work and learn in a practicing hospital, or a space that had been previously used as a practicing hosptial. So its some of the best state of the art facilities and equipment that the students will be learning on," said Lewis. "The community has been very very positive about this, taking a building that that would otherwise sit vacant and utilize that to train tomorrow's healthcare workers, today. "

The agreement was signed Monday, December 21st, but the deal will be finalized in the coming weeks.