Brittany Puckett officially sworn in as McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney

MCDOWELL COUNTY, (WVVA)- An official swearing in ceremony was held for the new Prosecuting Attorney in McDowell County Monday.

Brittany Puckett was sworn in at the McDowell County Courthouse.

Puckett started working in the county Prosecuting Office as an Assistant Prosecutor less than a year ago. She ran a successful campaign for the office.

Puckett says she hopes to be an advocate for victims and to crackdown on the drug epidemic.