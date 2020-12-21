Cohen says he deserves early release from home confinement

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen says he deserves an early release from home confinement. In court filings Monday, he contends federal authorities refuse to credit him for good time and hundreds of hours of work and prison courses he completed. Cohen said the Bureau of Prison has failed to credit him under the federal First Step Act, which encourages inmates to participate in programs to reduce recidivism. A message was sent to the BOP seeking comment. Cohen was sentenced to three years in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion, campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress. His home confinement is scheduled to end next November.