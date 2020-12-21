Cone gets 18 off bench as No. 24 Virginia Tech tops Longwood

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech over Longwood 84-58. Cone shot 6 of 15 from the floor – all 3-pointers – for the Hokies, who struggled for 30 minutes but heated up down the stretch to win their third consecutive game. Keve Aluma added 14 points and Joe Bamisile finished with 11, leading a balanced Virginia Tech offense as 10 players scored. Leslie Nkereuwem paced Longwood with 10 points. The Lancers trailed 45-40 after a basket by Juan Munoz with 11:39 remaining. The Hokies, though, scored on their next 13 possessions to pull away.