Dubai’s troubled theme park operator to go private

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Dubai government-backed holding company has made a formal bid to buy out the city’s struggling theme park operator. The possible sale caps years of plummeting revenues and other troubles. In documents filed Sunday with the Dubai Financial Market, Meraas Holding made a cash offer to buy out the debt-burdened DXB Entertainments, which owns Dubai Parks & Resorts. The firm includes Bollywood and movie-themed parks, as well as a Legoland. But its pain started well before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out Dubai’s tourism and entertainment industries. The outbreak also pushed back the much-anticipated World Expo 2020. Dubai had hoped it would draw some 25 million visitors to its new theme parks.