First day of winter brings average temperatures and mixed precipitation later

We remain dry throughout the afternoon, but then some rain and even some light snow are possible tonight.

Temperatures to begin the day are in the 30s and low 40s. Clouds will primarily be with us but a little bit of sunshine is possible in the afternoon. High temperatures will hit the 40s for most. Winds increase today. Gusts will come from the west at 10-15 MPH with gusts reaching 25+. Expect gusts around 30MPH overnight.

Around 4PM the highest elevations (mainly in western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas counties) will see rain/snow move in. Light, spotty rain is possible for the rest throughout the evening.

A mix of rain/snow will start to happen around 9-10 PM for areas south of I-64. Not everyone will see precipitation.

Accumulations will be a nothing to a trace for areas south of I-64. Western Greenbrier and Western Pocahontas counties could see 2-4 inches of snowfall with snowshoe possibly seeing 4 inches plus.

Upslope snow is still possible tomorrow morning, but most of it tapers off during the afternoon. Highest elevations will see lingering snow into the early evening.

High pressure starts to funnel in mainly on Wednesday keeping us mostly dry until the nighttime! Rain moves in for Thursday as a low pressure system moves through. Colder air will wrap in behind giving a switch from rain to snow Thursday afternoon/evening.

Could have a white Christmas this year, but Christmas Day will be freezing. So far, we are forecasting highs in the teens and 20s!