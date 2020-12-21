From Bobcat to Battler: Isaac signs with Alderson Broaddus

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Ever since Summers County senior Taylor Isaac picked up a basketball, she knew she wanted to play in college.

That dream was realized on Monday, when she signed her Nation Letter of Intent to spend the next for years at Alderson Broaddus.

The All-State guard isn't certain she'll get to take the floor with her high school teammates this winter. But, she's relieved to know that one way or another, she will be back on a basketball court soon.

"I'm very excited, you know, it was a little bit stressful going through the process -- but I think I've picked my next home," she said. "I'm really excited to just be on the floor next year, especially with everything that's going on right now and not really knowing what's going to happen. I'm just excited to know that I'll get another four years."

Isaac shared that her decision to join the Battlers was one of the toughest she has ever had to make. A major factor in her selection was the possible majors at each school.

She is pleased to pursue a four-year nursing degree, while also playing basketball for AB.