How to prepare for winter storms

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - On Monday and Tuesday, Greenbrier County is expected to get between three and eight inches of snow.

With a snow storm, comes hazardous road conditions.

Steve Cole, the District engineer for District nine of the West Virginia Division of highways, said it's best for people to stay home and avoid travel during a winter storm.

"What I want people to know is, when we have snow, stay home unless they absolutely have to get out on the road system," said Cole. "If they can stay home and give our crews some headway with the storm they're much better off."

If someone does have to travel in a storm, there's always potential they could get stuck. Cole said anyone traveling should have an emergency kit ready and packed inside their car.

"If you do travel, take some items with you like a blanket, some extra water, be sure you have your cell phone in case you need to call for help, and I would dress appropriately in case you do have to get out of your vehicle or get in touch with the towing company," said Cole.

Whether travelling or not, being prepared for a storm is essential.



Mike Honaker, the Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said it is important to to have a plan before the storm.

"People really need to think about, 'do I really have a plan when there is inclement weather'; 'do I have a plan for a power outage', 'do I have a plan for a power outage'; do I have a plan for food, water, communications with eith the 9-1-1 center or a relative," said Honaker.

Honaker said preparing for power outages, and knowing whether or not you are planning to relocate, is essential.