Israeli woman found dead near West Bank settlement

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police are investigating after an Israeli woman was found dead in a forest near a West Bank settlement. Police searched the forest near the settlement of Tal Menashe after her family reported her disappearance on Sunday. They said in a statement that the body was found with signs of violence. Israeli media identified the deceased as Esther Horgen, 52, a mother of six from Tal Menashe. The cause of death was not immediately clear, and police issued a gag order on all details of the investigation. Settler leaders said Horgen was killed in a Palestinian attack.