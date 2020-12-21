Skip to Content

Killer charged in 1988 slaying of 9-year-old California girl

7:56 pm National news from the Associated Press

California authorities say they have charged a convicted killer with the 1988 kidnapping and slaying of a 9-year-old girl. Michaela Joy Garecht disappeared from a market in the San Francisco Bay Area after riding her scooter there with a friend. Her body has never been found. Police say they only recently were able to match a partial palm print at the scene to David Misch, who’s in prison for killing a woman. Misch was charged Monday with murder and kidnapping. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content