Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. holding virtual concert on Wednesday

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - If you're looking for a safe and fun way to enjoy the holiday, there's an online concert coming up Wednedsay at 7 p.m. It will feature America's Got Talent winner and West Virginia native Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr.

Wednesday's concert is called the 'Castaways Christmas Concert,' and it's part of Murphy's virtual 'Home for the Holidays' 2020 tour.

Tickets are $20, and Murphy says there's also a VIP option available.

"Once you buy your ticket and you're in the virtual concert, you can interact with me. We take requests. You can also get the VIP package where you have a one-on-one with me and a couple other fans in the same chat room," said Murphy.

WVVA also spoke with Dreama Denver via Zoom on Monday. Denver is a familiar face in Southern West Virginia. She's the wife of the late Bob Denver, who played Gilligan on the 1960s show Gillian's Island. Dreama is also the President of the Denver Foundation.

The proceeds from Wednesday concert will go to the Denver Foundation, and it will also help local veterans via Always Free Honor Flight.

"The Denver Foundation works with (people with) special needs. We try to help special needs families in honor of Bob and my son. Always Free Honor Flight honors veterans with free trips to Washington, D.C.," said Denver.

If you're interested in purchasing ta $20 ticket, go here. VIP tickets are $40 and can be purchased here.

If you purchase the VIP option, you'll also receive a copy of Murphy's Christmas CD 'Made for Two,' and you'll get a sneak peak of his new album.