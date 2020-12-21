Mercer County surpasses 1,000 active cases of COVID-19

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - Mercer County has surpassed 1,000 active cases of COVID-19.

23 probable cases and 35 confirmed cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the active case count to 1,007.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Mercer County has tallied 405 cases and two deaths within the past seven days.

Mercer County is also red on the County Alert System, with an infection rate of 98.22 and 8.37 percent positivity.

995 new cases were reported statewide on Monday along with one death.

More than 49,000 people in West Virginia have recovered from COVID-19.

