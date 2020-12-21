New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules

New Jersey’s top law enforcement official has unveiled new guidelines governing the use of force for the state’s nearly 40,000 police officers. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said Monday that the new policy sets up a framework for police interactions with civilians. Among the new policies are a prohibition against any use of physical force against a civilian except as a last report and only after attempts at de-escalation. Officers also cannot use chokeholds and strikes to the head and neck, except as a last report. The new policy had been promised in the wake of widespread protests against police brutality earlier this year.