New record for weekly cases in WVa as more vaccines ship

West Virginia has set another weekly record for positive coronavirus cases and deaths. Health officials said the state recorded at least 6,638 confirmed cases of the virus in the seven-day period ending Sunday. That passed the mark of 6,439 positive cases set two weeks ago. The state also reported 160 deaths last week. Officials said Monday that the state’s vaccination drive reached a third of all long-term care centers last week. They expect to have hit all 214 centers by the end of the month.