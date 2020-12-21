No. 2 Clemson, No. 4 Notre Dame headline AP all-ACC honors

Second-ranked Clemson and fourth-ranked Notre Dame headline The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference teams and individual awards for the 2020 season. The Tigers had a league-high 10 selections after voting by 14 sports writers who cover the conference. That included quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the offensive player of the year and freshman defensive end Myles Murphy in a tie for league newcomer of the year with Miami quarterback D’Eriq King. Notre Dame was second with nine selections. That included linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as defensive player of the year and Brian Kelly as coach of the year.