Princeton food pantry in need of volunteers

(WVVA) - Right now, Tender Mercies Ministries (TMM) is in need of volunteers to help do computer work and distribute food.

TMM is a food pantry located in Princeton. They are operated by almost all volunteers. Right now, about 18 people are helping, working 2 hour shifts.

TMM is serving more people during the pandemic as well. Right now, they are serving 700 families a month, or about 2,100 people.

They are open 4 days a week. The hours are Monday-Thurs. from 10 a.m.-noon and 1:15 p.m.-3 p.m.

TMM's service area is from Mercer Mall North to Raleigh County line at Flat Top, West to Lashmeet and Rock area, West to Oakvale and surrounding area. Bluefield may go to Union Mission or Catholic Charities at Catholic Church, according to TMM's Executive Director Glenn Mitchell.

"(About) 85% of our food comes from USDA, the rest is purchased from local retailers and donated by individuals and churches. We are supported by local churches on a monthly basis and several local corporations support us with grants on a yearly or semi yearly basis," said Mitchell.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, call 304-425-2557. You can also visit the website here. You can also send an email to tmmprinceton@suddenlinkmail.com.

TMM is located at 4001 W. Main St. Princeton, WV 24740

Recently, Glenn Mitchell and TMM volunteer Roger Topping appeared on In Focus. It is a 30 minute show that airs every Sunday on WVVA at 9 a.m. If you'd like to be featured on the show or if you have an idea for a segment, email anchor/producer Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com