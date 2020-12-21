Richlands overcomes Bearcats in second half, Lady Blues fall on the road

(WVVA) - The Virginia high school basketball season opened in Tazewell County on Monday night.

The Richlands boys trailed visiting Virginia High by four points at the half. But, a solid effort over the final two quarters lifted the Blue Tornado to a 61-49 victory.

Cade Berry scored a game-high 19 points, while Logan Stillwell chipped in 18 points.

The Lady Blues dropped their opener on the road in Bristol, 57-39. They will return to action next Monday against Hurley.