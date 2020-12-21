Syracuse, Buffalo men’s hoops on pause after positive test

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The Syracuse and Buffalo men’s basketball programs are on pause after a member of the Bulls tested positive for COVID-19. The decision by both teams comes after they played Saturday in the Carrier Dome in Syracuse. The Mid-American Conference school did not reveal who tested positive, except to say it involved either an athlete, or member of the team’s coaching or support staff. The school was notified of the positive test on Sunday. It’s unclear how long the Buffalo pause will last, with the school saying it will follow NCAA, conference and local health protocols. Contact tracing is underway at Syracuse.