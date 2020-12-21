Tennessee drops out of AutoZone Liberty Bowl

(WVVA) - The University of Tennessee has paused all football activities and will not participate in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl as planned.

After program-wide testing on Sunday, a number of positive cases emerged, including head coach Jeremy Pruitt, according to multiple reports.

The team released the following statement via social media:

NEWS: After our latest COVID-19 test results, we have postponed all team activities and completed our 2020 season. — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 21, 2020

The Volunteers were slated to face WVU in Memphis on December 31. There has been no word yet as to who might replace Tennessee in the bowl game.

WVVA will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.