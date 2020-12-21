Tennessee withdraws from Liberty Bowl due to COVID testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has withdrawn from the Liberty Bowl because of COVID-19 test results, becoming the first team to back out since bowl berths were announced. Tennessee released a statement Monday, a day after agreeing to play West Virginia in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 31. Tennessee paused all football activities after receiving the results of Sunday’s testing. The Volunteers will wrap up their season at 3-7. Third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt is among those who tested positive. He says he has mild symptoms and has isolated at home. Bowl officials did not immediately announce a replacement for Tennessee.