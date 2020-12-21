Tensions rise inside and outside of Oregon’s Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during a special legislative session, with some demonstrators toting guns and others attacking authorities with bear spray. Inside the Capitol, Lawmakers passed four bills Monday evening, which includes $800 million in relief to people struggling from the pandemic and wildfires, extending an eviction moratorium through June and allocating funds for renter and landlord relief.