Thai actress aiding protests charged with insulting monarchy

BANGKOK (AP) — A well-known actress who is one of the most high-profile supporters of Thailand’s pro-democracy protest movement has answered a police summons charging her with violating the country’s harsh law against defaming the monarchy, even though she has not spoken publicly about the royal institution. Inthira “Sai” Charoenpura has drawn both praise and criticism for giving material support and raising funds for the student-led movement. Along with seven protest leaders, she presented herself at a police station in Bangkok on Monday to hear charges that they had violated the country’s lese majeste law, which calls for a prison term of three to 15 years for defaming the king or members of his immediate family.