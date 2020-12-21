Tonight’s cold front brings strong winds and a wintry burst for some

We are tracking a cold front that will push into our viewing area tonight, bringing multiple weather headlines with it.

As the cold front slides into our area, expect rain and snow showers to develop, mainly across western Greenbrier and western/northern Pocahontas counties to start the evening. Expect rain and snow showers to become more widespread into the late evening hours, as the cold front crosses our viewing area.

After midnight, any rain showers should change over to all snow showers. Expect upslope snow showers across the western slopes throughout tonight and Tuesday morning, but not everyone will see precipitation.

Areas SOUTH of I-64 will not see much, if any snowfall accumulation from this system. However, it is a different story NORTH of I-64.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for western Greenbrier and western/northern Pocahontas counties starting Monday at 5 PM until Tuesday at 12 PM.

Areas NORTH of I-64, mainly western Greenbrier and western/northern Pocahontas counties will see anywhere between 2-4 inches of snowfall tonight and through Tuesday morning. With the highest elevations seeing between 4-8 inches of snowfall.

Give yourself extra time in the morning, especially if you live in one of the warned counties (western Greenbrier and western/northern Pocahontas). Roads will be slick and blowing snow will reduce visibility in the morning.

Another weather headline tonight will be the strong and gusty winds that are going to develop.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Tazewell, Wythe, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and eastern Greenbrier counties starting Monday at 6 PM until Tuesday at 12 PM.







This evening, wind gust will begin to pick up and we will see gust between 25-35 MPH overnight. With some of our eastward facing slopes possibly picking up on wind gust in the 40-50 MPH range. Which is why the wind advisory has been issued.

Be sure to strap down any holiday decorations and be extra careful on the roads, as the wind could knock you out of your lane.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s and low 30s tonight, but with the strong northwesterly flow, temperatures will actually feel slightly colder than that in the morning. Be sure to bundle up!

We will notice gradual clearing throughout the day on Tuesday, with some lingering upslope snow showers in the morning and eventually tapering off into the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will struggle to climb Tuesday afternoon, with most spots confined to the 30s.

Tuesday night will bring partly cloudy skies, with low temperatures in the upper 20 and low-mid 30s.

The second half of the week will be part of another wintry burst, but this one will impact more of our viewing area. Possibly even bringing a White Christmas and artic cold air.