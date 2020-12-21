Use space heaters carefully this winter season

(WVVA)- As winter begins, a lot of people break out space heaters to supplement warming their homes. With more of them in use, the West Virginia Fire Marshal's Office says the number of fires they cause rises every year.

"Between 2011 and 2015, space heaters have accounted for 43% of U.S. home heating fires," Deputy State Fire Marshal, Jason Baltic said.

"We have had a few deaths over the years because of space heater fires."

Baltic says most of the fires he's experienced with space heaters are due to materials being too close to the heaters.

"A lot of people will have them next to their beds. The problem is if it's a blanket gets knocked off the bed, or a pillow or anything like that, and gets close to a heater, it can cause fires," Baltic said.

Baltic also urges people to avoid extension cords when plugging in an electric space heater, adding they need to be plugged directly into an outlet.

Space heaters that use fossil fuels, like kerosene or propane, can put off carbon monoxide, so Baltic says a carbon monoxide detector can save lives with for those types of space heaters.

"A lot of times with space heater deaths, we have a lot of fires, but we have some with no smoke detectors in them. Usually smoke inhalation is what causes the death of most people in fires which is carbon monoxide as well," he explained.

Baltic says space heaters are only as safe as the people who use them.

"They're only dangerous when people make them dangerous. If people follow the recommendations of manufactures and use good fire safety principles. Have smoke detectors, have carbon monoxide detectors," Baltic said.