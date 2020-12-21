Virus rules not enforced. Grieving Texas family asks: Why?

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Pressure is intensifying on governors who haven’t issued mandates as new coronavirus cases and deaths soar before Christmas. But the debate over mandates and lockdowns often drowns out the reality of whether the restrictions enacted are actually enforced. In the rugged West Texas town of Abilene, the number of deaths has doubled over the past month and intensive care unit beds have been full for weeks. Mark Riggs, a college professor, died last week. His family says local leaders who have resisted enforcing virus restrictions should be taking more action.